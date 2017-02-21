New Franklin advances to district semifinals with win over Stover

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs (18-8) defeated the Stover Lady Bulldogs (8-15) 56-39 on Feb. 20 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2 District 14 tournament.

“I’m happy with the girls’ performance for first round of district play,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “Overall I thought they played with a lot of heart and that’s what we need the most during this part of the season. We play again Wednesday against Sacred Heart. This will be a tough game against a talented ball club, but we are more than ready for the challenge.”

Junior Madison Matney recorded a team-high 19 points and 15 rebouds in the game.

Senior Cassie Armentrout and sophomore Shelby Breshears each had 12 points.

New Franklin held Stover to one point in the first quarter and led 15-1 when the period ended. That lead grew to 30-9 by halftime.

New Franklin advanced to the semifinals where they will meet Sacred Heart, the No. 3 seed in the District 14 tournament.

The game is begins at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Smithton, Missouri.