Fayette City Council Report

When the Fayette City Council opened their meeting, they welcomed Scott Vogler with MECO Engineering for discussion on the new water treatment plant. It seems there are still issues plaguing the plant and delaying the transfer of usage to the new system. Brand new valves have been replaced and are still not working despite a field technician monitoring them overnight. The problems are now being blamed on electronic issues. To be continued…

Personnel policy updates were passed and the council had the first reading for the new ordinance modifying parking on West Davis. Commitment to the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation was approved for another year.

Building updates and repairs were discussed for city hall and the electric distribution building. Three windows on the west side of City Hall will be replaced and any damage to the frames repaired. The Council approved a bid for installation of metal siding on the exterior of the electric distribution building but was put on hold. The roof for that building is in need of replacement and insulation is needed to help regulate the temperature inside the building. The council was not ready to move forward with insulating and replacing the roof without investigating the need for additional repairs. Since it would be make sense to install a new roof and siding at the same time, the whole project was put on hold.

Discussion regarding the D.C. Rogers lake property continues. The council now plans to keep the property to control the appearance to the lake entrance.

The City Pool is another topic on which discussion continues. Bids are still being sought for repairs, grants for repairs are few, and grants for new pools/water parks are offered more often. The council asked for more information about these grants. It was decided the pool will open this season.

Automation for the bulk water fill station is being considered. After the new plant is up and running, there will not be staff available to assist with bulk water.

Other issues; the number of utility cut-offs for this month have more or less doubled with a total of 15; staff was requested to check into USDA assistance for City Hall renovations; parking is still being looked at; and March 16 at 6:30 p.m. was scheduled for a budget work session.

The Council will meet next on Mar. 7 at 7 p.m.