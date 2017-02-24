Glasgow’s season stopped after wild fourth quarter in loss to Prairie Home

BY MIKE URSERY

The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets (16-11) saw their season come to a disappointing end after losing 55-50 to the Prairie Home Lady Panthers (19-8) in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 9 playoffs on Feb. 22.

Glasgow held a 10-point lead at halftime, before the Lady Panthers stormed back and outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 37-22 in the second half.

“We had so many turnovers in the second half,” head coach Molly Monnig said. “Prairie Home played hard, but we didn’t take care of the basketball like we did in the first half. They had more intensity than we did late in the game. They won the basketball, and they were more aggressive than we were.”

Junior Jaden Monnig scored 28 points, 18 in the first half. She caused problems for Prairie Home in the first half, as Glasgow’s guards continuously fed her the ball underneath the rim.

“That’s always our game plan,” Monnig said. “We did a good job of recognizing her early when we were coming down in the full court.”

Monnig scored eight of the team’s first nine points. Glasgow settled into a groove of getting the ball inside to their 6’1” center. Prairie Home’s two tallest players are listed on their roster as being 5’9”.

Glasgow’s game plan helped them to a 28-18 advantage at halftime.

Prairie Home briefly took the lead in the third quarter. Senior Shianne Rhorer completed a 3-point play and later knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Lady Panthers ahead 32-30 with 1:37 left in the period.

Monnig scored underneath to tie the game with less than a minute to play, and junior Kristin Stockhorst drove to the basket for a layup with :07 left to put Glasgow back in front, 34-32.

Monnig scored the first eight points for Glasgow in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Yellowjackets held a 42-38 lead with 4:44 left in he game.

Prairie Home took over from that point. Rhorer made another 3-pointer to cut Glasgow’s lead to 42-41.

Later in the quarter, junior Kristen Peterso made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Prairie Home ahead 47-44 with 2:45 left in the game.

Prairie Home went 8-for-8 from the free throw line over the final 2:13, and held Glasgow to just six points, to put the game away. Monnig didn’t score at all during that span.

The Lady Yellowjackets end their season with a 16-11 record. They finished in second place in the Central Activities Conference with an 8-4 record. Their lone senior, Maia Polson, is the only player not returning next season. The other nine players are expected to return.

“It’s still disappointing,” Monnig said. “I think we had more potential than we reached, but the positive is that we have nine out of our 10 back. The best motivation is a loss, so they have something to look forward to in the future.”