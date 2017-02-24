Governor Appoints Riekhof to County Prosecutor

Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, announced his appointment of local attorney, Deborah Riekhof, to serve as Howard County Prosecutor. Riekhof will serve the remainder of the term for the position recently vacated with the resignation of former Prosecutor, Stephen Murrell. “I am thrilled and humbled that the Governor chose to appoint me to serve as Howard County Prosecutor,” states Riekhof. “This is an important job for the people of our county and I take the responsibility very seriously.”

Riekhof served as Howard County Prosecutor from 2011-2014 and was recently nominated by the county Republican Committee for the appointment. The remaining term runs through 2018 when the next general election occurs. “I want to thank the local leaders of the county who wrote letters in support of my nomination to the Governor,” Riekhof said. “I am truly honored to know that members of the legal community, law enforcement and representatives of both political parties of our county support me. Now it’s time to make sure the people of our county have a strong prosecutor in place to carry out their business before the court.”