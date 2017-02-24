Harrisburg defeats Fayette to advance to district title game

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The latest chapter in the unofficially named “Ho-Bo County Line Rivalry” was written on Feb. 23, when the Fayette Falcons (18-9) and Harrisburg Bulldogs (19-8) squared off in the Class 2 District 8 semifinals in Sturgeon, Missouri.

Harrisburg got off to a quick start and distanced themselves from the Falcons early in the first quarter. The Bulldogs led by double-digits for most of the game enroute to a 75-52 win over their cross-county rivals.

“I’m really proud of our start,” head coach Steve Combs said. “I give Coach (Ben) Pallardy and his Falcons a lot of credit. That’s a quality ball club. We knew we would have to come after them early and often and really jump on them, because the more confident they get, the more comfortable they are.”

Harrisburg junior Cade Combs had 17 points in the Bulldogs’ victory. Senior Brendan Gray chimed in with 15 points, and junior Cody Karl had 14 points.

“They’re all such unselfish players,” Combs said. “They don’t care who scores or who makes the shot. They’re really starting to click offensively.”

For Fayette, Blake Dawson led the way with 16 points, while senior Chase Huthman had 13 points.

Seniors Huthman, Tommy Phillips and Robby Robinson all played their final game in a Fayette uniform. Phillips had six points, and Robinson had two points.

“We just didn’t play our best tonight,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “You have to give a lot of credit to Harrisburg. I think they have improved tremondously, more on the defensive side. I thought that whe we played them earlier in the year, we could do whatever we wanted offensively, but they’ve improved so much, and their defense was phenominal tonight. They made it very, very difficult for us to get into our sets. They sped us up. They protected the rim.”

These two teams met in a conference game on Dec. 13. Harrisburg won the game 83-72. Fayette led the game for three quarters before the Bulldogs took control in the fourth quarter.

Combs said he talked about defense with his team all throughout the month of January.

“We’re starting to click a little bit, and hopefully we can keep riding that wave,” Combs said.

The Bulldogs’ quick start propelled them to a 7-1 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter.

Midway through the first quarter, the score became 13-3.

Robinson and Phillips scored in back-to-back trips to cut that lead to 13-7. However, Gray made a 3-pointer on the other end to push Harrisburg’s lead back to nine points.

At the end of the first quarter, the lead was 22-9.

Harrisburg stayed in the driver’s seat, keeping their lead at double digits. At halftime, the Bulldogs held a 38-24 lead.

“I thought that we got away from running our stuff,” Pallardy said. “We got a little disorganized, so we wanted to try to get a little more organized, and try to control the game a little better.”

Pallardy said that Harrisburg dominated his team in offensive rebounds, and did the same in the second half.

“It’s just too bad that we didn’t buckle down and play our best, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Pallardy said.

The loss concludes Fayette’s season. The Falcons won 18 games in the 2016-2017 season, a 4-game improvement from a season ago.

“I think we had a really good season,” Pallardy said. “I was really proud of our team. I thought we worked really hard in practices, and we got better as the season went along.”

Pallardy said the season wasn’t as great as the team had hoped, but it was a good year and he’s really proud of his team.

With the win, the Bulldogs will meet the Eugene Eagles on Feb. 25. The Eagles are currently 21-6 and are the top seed in the District 8 tournament. Eugene defeated New Bloomfield 62-46 on Feb. 23 to advance to the championship game.

“They’re real balanced,” Combs said. They’re well coached. Coach (Craig) Engelbrecht has been around a long time and has had some great teams over the years. They’re going to be well-coached and will be really poised.”

Harrisburg opened the district tournament with an 87-53 win over Calvary Lutheran.

Harrisburg rode a quick start in that game, as well, jumping out to a 12-4 lead.

That lead grew to 18-7 with 3:23 left to play in the first quarter. The Bulldogs didn’t look back, keeping their lead at double-digits for the remainder of the game.

Fayette defeated the Sturgeon Bulldogs (18-8) 77-61 in the opening round of the district tournament on Feb. 21.

Phillips had 14 points in the Falcons’ victory. Dawson had 20 points.

One more thing that should be mentioned about Fayette is the student support the team has received during the season.

Students at Fayette High School have been supporting their Falcons throughout the season, showing up wearing school colors and painting their faces.

Pallardy said he is appreciative of the passion students at Fayette have shown, adding that this kind of passion and enthusiasm made the games fun for him and his players.

Harrisburg and Eugene will square off for the district title on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. The game will be played in Sturgeon, which has been the host site of the District 8 tournament.

The winner of the game advances to the state playoffs.