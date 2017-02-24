Lady Bulldogs vying for another district title

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs defeated the Sacred Heart Lady Gremlins 50-48 in the Class 2 District 14 semifinals on Feb. 22.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs are back in the district championship game for a second straight year, and the fourth time in five years.

“The girls played with a ton of grit and heart,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “I’m extremely happy with their fight and desire to win. Everybody stepped up and rose to the occasion.”

Junior Grace Hundley scored a team high 11 points. Seniors Cassie Armentrout and Jasmine Himmelberg each scored eight points. Himmelberg also had seven rebounds.

New Franklin advances to the district title game where they will meet Sweet Springs on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in Smithton, Missouri. These two teams last met in a district game in 2015, which Sweet Springs won 47-32.