Rotary Celebrates 80 years

The Fayette Rotary Club celebrated their 80th birthday Wednesday at their regular meeting. In her message to the Club President Tamara Kimball said,” We are celebrating 80 years of Service Above Self. While many things have changed over theses 80 years, the Club has endured and serves in many meaningful ways.” Club Secretary Linda Lembke spearheaded the effort to compile a history book of the Fayette Rotary Club that was given to all members at the birthday celebration.

The Fayette Rotary Club had its origin with the old Fayette Kiwanis club. At the first meeting of the Fayette Rotary Club Rotary District Governor Lester Wikoff presented the new charter to Fayette Superintendent of Schools Anson Barber. Barber pledged that Fayette Rotarian’s would serve the community and live up to the ideals embodied in the motto, Service above self. It is ironic that Superintendent Kimball is this year’s Rotary President.