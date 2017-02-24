Rotary Celebrates 80 years

Rotary and Interact members from left to right: Jessica Quint, Paul Byland, Cathy Baxter, Kyle Elliott, Kurt Rohr, District 6080 Ass’t Governor Marty Walker, Marty Ferry, Rachel Hanson, Pat Roll, Jackie Byland, Larry Anderson, Gwen Wilder, Gina Sanders, Kurt Himmelmann, Janet Jacobs, Deb Miller, Keith Keeling, Rita Gulstad, Roger Drake, Jim Steele, Bruce Addison, Dan Elliott, Gale Schafer, Alexes Filley, Callie Kaser, Roger Lembke, FHS Principal Jeff Jacques (hidden) Interact sponsor Bridgett Hussey, Tyler Proctor, and Murphy Quint. Seated: Linda Lembke, Fayette Rotary President Tamara Kimball, Anne Robinson and Chuck Thompson.

The Fayette Rotary Club celebrated their 80th birthday Wednesday at their regular meeting. In her message to the Club President Tamara Kimball said,” We are celebrating 80 years of Service Above Self. While many things have changed over theses 80 years, the Club has endured and serves in many meaningful ways.” Club Secretary Linda Lembke spearheaded the effort to compile a history book of the Fayette Rotary Club that was given to all members at the birthday celebration.
The Fayette Rotary Club had its origin with the old Fayette  Kiwanis club. At the first meeting of the Fayette  Rotary Club Rotary District Governor Lester Wikoff presented the new charter to  Fayette Superintendent  of Schools Anson Barber. Barber pledged that Fayette Rotarian’s would serve the community and live up to the ideals embodied in the motto, Service above self. It is ironic that Superintendent Kimball is this year’s Rotary President.

