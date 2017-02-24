Task Force investigation leads to more than twenty arrests

After a more than year long narcotics investigation conducted by the MUSTANG (Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team and Narcotics Group) Drug Task Force twenty-one people have been indicted on charges related to the illegal sales of drugs.

The Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force assisted by troopers from the Missouri State Highway, deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office, and officers with the Fayette Police Department, executed arrest warrants on the following people:

Jeana M. Hazlett (44) of Fayette, MO for two class A Felony counts of distributing controlled substance near schools, bond amount $100,000.

Melodie A. Owings (56) of Boonville, MO for two class B Felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance, bond amount $50,000.

Joseph A. Gann (23) of Columbia, MO for one class A Felony count of distributing controlled substance near schools and one class B Felony count of distribution of a controlled substance, bond $100,000.

Edward J. Cunningham (50) of Boonville, MO for two class A Felony counts of distributing controlled substance near schools, bond $100,000.

Kenneth E. Lewis (61) of Boonville, MO for one class A Felony count of distribution of a controlled substance near public housing or other governmental assisted housing, bond $75,000.

Marci D. Cox (43) of Boonville, MO for one class A Felony count of distribution of a controlled substance near public housing or other governmental assisted housing, bond $75,000.

Ryan Owings (24) of Boonville, MO for one class B Felony count of distribution of a controlled substance, bond amount $50,000.

Kasaundra L. Gatewood (25) of Franklin, MO for one class A Felony count of distributing controlled substance near schools, bond amount $75,000.

Christina M. Schouten (24) of Boonville, MO for one class B Felony count of distribution of a controlled substance and one class D Felony count of delivery of an imitation controlled substance, bond amount $50,000.

Demetris L. McCoy (32) of Boonville, who is currently incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections also faces charges of one class A Felony count of distributing controlled substance near schools, bond $75,000.

Rondell A. Bradford (33) of Columbia, who is currently incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections also faces charges of one class B Felony of count of distribution of a controlled substance, bond amount $50,000.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Funding for the MUSTANG Drug Task Force provided by the BJA’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.