Tigers take early exit after loss to St. Elizabeth in opening round

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Higbee Tigers lost 84-57 to the St. Elizabeth Hornets on Feb. 21 in Bunceton, Missouri, the host site of the Class 1 District 9 tournament.

“They pushed the ball well early and I thought we traded baskets with them in the second half,” head coach Jon Bishop said. “I know they are a good team, but I thought we would play a little better.”

Junior John Schell led Higbee with 20 points and nine rebounds. Senior Cameron Crawford had 16 points and seven rebounds. Fellow senior Wil Clark had four points in his final game.

“We certainly have things to be proud of this season,” Bishop said. “We saw some improvement as a team and as individual players. We had some players put up some good numbers during the year and as a team we played on the winners side of the bracket in every tournament we played in. We would obviously have liked to play longer in the district tournament and would have liked to have had a few of our losses turned into wins. But all and all I know our guys played hard, played focused and played together. I’m certainly looking forward to next season and seeing some of our underclassmen keep working to improve their games.”

St. Elizabeth went on to defeat Jamestown 41-30 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game, where they will meet the Glasgow Yellowjackets, on Feb. 25.

Glasgow is the top seed in the tournament. They defeated the host team Bunceton Dragons 75-22 on Feb. 21, and followed that up with a 76-46 victory over Prairie Home in the semifinal round on Feb. 23.

Glasgow and St. Elizabeth will play each other in the district championship game on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in Bunceton, Missouri.