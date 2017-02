Anna Mae Schlotzhauer

1931-2017

Anna Mae Schlotzhauer of New Franklin passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. She was 85.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Davis Funeral Home in Boonville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the New Franklin Methodist Church. Burial will be in Clark’s Chapel in Franklin.