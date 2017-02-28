Arrow Rock Lecture To Tell How Polk’s Election Influenced Bingham’s Art

Dr. Joan Stack, a renowned authority on artist George Caleb Bingham, will present a one-hour lecture at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site Visitor Center. Her talk is entitled Election Aftershock: George Caleb Bingham’s Indians, Fur Traders, and the Unexpected Presidency of James K. Polk.

In 1844, the dark horse candidate James K. Polk defeated the pundits’ favorite, Henry Clay, in the presidential election. George Caleb Bingham, a Clay supporter, feared Polk’s expansionist ambitions and pro-war policies. In this illustrated PowerPoint lecture, Stack, curator of art collections at The State Historical Society of Missouri, will argue that Bingham’s 1845 paintings The Concealed Enemy and Fur Traders Descending the Missouri may reflect the artist’s anti-Polk anxiety about America’s future as the 11th president began his first year in office.

This talk is part of the Friends of Arrow Rock’s 2017 First Saturday Lecture Series, which is funded by a special gift from Pamela Parsons, former Friends of Arrow Rock Education Director.

Following the lecture, the Experience Arrow Rock tourism committee will host a chili and soup luncheon at Arrow Rock’s Old Schoolhouse at the corner of Eighth and Main Streets. The luncheon is a fundraiser for the group, which produces the town’s annual brochure and puts on many of Arrow Rock’s most popular events, including the Heritage Festival. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Attendees will get their choice from among a variety of chilis and soups, plus a hot roll and drink for $7.50, and can add on a homemade dessert for an additional $2.50.

Arrow Rock, Mo., is located 14 miles north of Interstate 70 at exits 89 or 98 on U.S. Highway 41. Learn more about the village and upcoming events at www.ArrowRock.org or www.FriendsofArrowRock.org.