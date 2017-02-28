Catherine M. (Cathy) Sprick

1945-2017

Catherine M. “Cathy Sprick”, 77, of New Franklin passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2017, at Cooper County Memorial Hospital.

Celebration of Cathy’s life will be 5:30 p.m. March 1, 2017, at Davis Funeral Chapel with Fr. Basil Eruo officiating. Visitation will follow the celebration of life until 7:30.

Catherine Maile Sprick was born April 14, 1939, in Kona, Hawaii the daughter of Ponciano Francisco and Emily Kelekolio Francisco. She married Edward L. Sprick, Sr. on Jan. 16, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii. To this union came four sons. Cathy worked for Cooper County Memorial Hospital for 37 years as a nurse’s assistant until her health let her retire. Cathy was a strong wife, mom and grandmother. She never let anything get her down and kept her smile and wittiness about her. She loved attending sporting events of the boys and later in life the grand-children. She was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She loved to be at home with her family. Her family was the most important thing to her, her grandchildren especially. Cathy loved to play dice and gardening when she could.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and daughter-in-laws, Dana and Dawn Sprick.

She is survived by her husband Ed of the home, sons; Edward Sprick, Jr. and wife Marie of Las Vegas, Nev., Mike Sprick of Pilot Grove, Mo., Shawn Sprick and wife Kerry of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jason Sprick of New Franklin. She is also survived by her brother, John Francisco and wife Brenda of Torrance, Calif., and sister, Angie Hager and husband Hans Peter Hager of Waimea, Hawaii. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Zane, Ariel, Kylee, Alexia, Ian, Kaylan, Katie and Hunter Sprick.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Diabetes Foundation or S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.