Fayette FFA auction tremendously successful

On a sunny, cool day the Annual Fayette FFA auction was held Saturday at the Fayette High School Ag building. There was a good crowd on hand for the sale and to enjoy a free meal provided by the Fayette Young Farmers and FFA Boosters. There were over 80 items donated by local businesses for the crowd to bid on. Proceeds of the sale will help FFA members attend the National FFA convention during the 2017-18 school year.

FFA adviser Doug Chambers said, “we had a wonderful sale, tremendously successful.” As of press time the final totals of the sale were not final. Chambers then commented, “we had a very good sale!”