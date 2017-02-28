Firefighters respond to local house fire

Howard County Fire Protection District volunteers from Stations 1 and 3 responded to a structure fire on Sunday, Feb. 26. At approximately 5:30 p.m., Howard County 911 was notified of the fire at a home on County Road 105 off of Highway 124, east of Fayette. The resident of the home was asleep at the time and a neighbor noticed the fire and contacted 911.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp in a dog house next to the residence for a dog and puppies. The fire spread from the dog house to the side of the home, causing damage to the outside of the house and some interior studs.

The resident of the home, Judy Warren was not injured, however two dogs expired due to the fire.

It is important to remember that Howard County is still under a Red Flag Warning or also known as a Burn Ban. Please do not to any burning of any kind until this warning has been cancelled. Even the smallest fire can get out of hand very quickly.

As always, Howard County Fire Districts remind everyone to notify Central Dispatch at 660-248-3605 of a ‘controlled burn’ any time you start a fire, no matter how small, and again when the fire is out. Central Dispatch will also know and be able to inform if a Red Flag Warning/Burn Ban is in effect.