Gary Allen Griffitt

1958-2017

Gary Allen Griffitt, 58, of Harrisburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, Feb. 25, 2017, at his home.

Visitation for Gary will be 10-noon on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Davis Funeral Chapel followed by a memorial service at noon.

Gary Allen Griffitt was born Nov. 10, 1958, in Sedalia, Mo., the son of Grover Griffitt and Patricia Neal Griffitt. He married Shelia O’Bryan on July 29, 1978, at the Franklin Four Square Church in Franklin, Mo. Gary worked for National Garment Company in Fayette, Mo., Stahls Specialty of Warrensburg, Mo., and worked for Schneider Electric for 28 years in Columbia, Mo. Gary loved to mow grass and had his own mowing service. He loved to hunt, fish and shoot his bow. Most of all he loved to cook and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his parents, Grover and Patricia Griffitt of Harrisburg, Mo., his wife of the home, Shelia, son, Jeremiah Griffitt of Columbia, Mo. and Daughter, Amanda Olesen and husband Kevin of Harrisburg, Mo. Also surviving is his brother, Richard Griffitt and wife Jennifer of Lincoln, Mo. and his grandchildren; Zane, Zachary and Zerze Olesen and Sylas Griffitt.

Memorials are suggested to the United Way and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.