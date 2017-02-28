Head-On collision in Downtown Fayette

A Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a traffic crash Friday, Feb. 24, but it didn’t involve high speeds or a chase.

At 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Trevor Henry, 25, of Albany, Missouri, was traveling northbound on South Church Street in Fayette. As he reached the courthouse square, Henry made a U-turn in the intersection of Church and Morrison. Henry then continued onto Morrison where he struck Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Young head on.

The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Deputy Young was driving received minor damage and was driven from the scene. Henry’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado incurred moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

Henry allegedly had been involved in another collision just before hitting Deputy Young. Henry was taken into custody for felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony DWI drugs, physical injury to a law enforcement officer. He was placed on 24-hour hold in the Howard County Jail.