Three Howard County teams win District Championships

New Franklin Lady Bulldogs

Glasgow Yellowjackets

Harrisburg Bulldogs

It has been an exciting basketball season for local schools. Competition has been intense and the local teams have played hard. Five teams from Howard County played well enough to make it to the district semi-finals. Fayette Falcons boy’s team and Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets were knocked out in the semi-finals. The Glasgow boys, Harrisburg boys, New Franklin girls, however, advanced to the finals. Three Howard County teams in the finals! Last week, the Harrisburg Bulldogs boys team, New Franklin Lady Bulldogs, and Glasgow Yellowjackets boys team all fought through and won district titles.

New Franklin girls, under the direction of Head Coach Morgan Vetter and Assistant Coach Ashley Freese, won their game in Smithton against the Sweet Springs High School Greyhounds on Saturday, Feb. 25 with a score of 52 – 38. They will advance to play the Adrian High School Blackhawks on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 6:45 p.m. The game will be played in Clinton.

Harrisburg Bulldogs played in Sturgeon on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Eugene High School Eagles. The final score was 91-75 and now, they are preparing to take on the Salisbury Panthers on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 6 p.m. in Mexico. The Bulldogs’ Head Coach is Steve Combs and Assistant Coach is Kyle Fisher.

Also on Saturday, Feb. 25, Glasgow, under the direction of Head Coach Mick Cropp and Assistant Coaches Michael Freese and Dillon Yung defeated the St. Elizabeth High School Hornets in Bunceton with a score of 58-52. Glasgow moved forward on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to play the Chamois High School Pirates. Additional details were not available as this paper went to press.

For more about each of these championship games, please see pages six and seven of this issue.

What an accomplishment for each of these teams of young people. The Democrat-Leader/Fayette Advertiser and its staff wish the best of luck to each of these teams as they advance in the state playoffs. We are all proud of you.