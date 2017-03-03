Anna Mae (Bonen) Schlotzhauer

1931-2017

Anna Mae Bonen Schlotzhauer 85, of New Franklin passed away Monday evening Feb. 27, 2017, at Cooper County Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Visitation for Anna Mae will be 5 to 8 P.M. Friday evening March 3 at Davis Funeral Chapel in Boonville. Funeral Services will be 10 A.M. Saturday, March 4 at New Franklin United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Keith and Rev. Arthur Barkey officiating. Burial will follow in the Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, MO.

Anna Mae Bonen Schlotzhauer was born March 8, 1931, in Alton, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph H. Bonen and Bertha Marie Schneider. She married Paul Wesley Schlotzhauer on Nov. 25, 1950, in Boonville, Mo. Anna Mae graduated from Pilot Grove High School in 1949. She was very active in playing basketball and softball. She was the first Mo State FHA President from 1948-1949. In her current hometown of New Franklin; she was; a bus driver for 10 years for New Franklin Schools, worked for Nabisco from 1993-2003, on the Steering Committee for the NF Swimming Pool, Co-founder of the NF PTO Smorgasbord, President and Treasurer of the NF PTO and a room mother for many years.

She was a volunteer for over 35 years for 4-H, co-founded Cherry Grove 4-H Club and was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2008. She was a member of the New Franklin Methodist Church and Founder and Treasurer of Friends of Clarks Chapel.

Anna Mae was a loving and devoted wife to Paul, a true hard working farmer’s wife who worked alongside Paul their entire working life. She was committed to providing guidance, love and especially an example to her children who cherished, respected and appreciated her and to her grandchildren who adored her. Her smile, bright eyes and personality definitely touched all who came across her path.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald Bonen and grandsons, Kolby, Karey and Korey Flynn.

She is survived and will be missed greatly by her husband of the home, Paul, her children; Wayne (Becky) Schlotzhauer, of New Franklin, Diane (Joe) Chitwood of New Franklin, Kathy (Kevin) Flynn of Troy, Mo., Larry (Sandy) Schlotzhauer of New Franklin and Warren (Cathy) Schlotzhauer of New Franklin. Also surviving are her sisters; Norma Esser of Blackwater, Mo., Margie Myers of Liberty, Mo., and Gracie Chrisman of Gladstone, Mo. She left a special place in the hearts of her 18 grandchildren; Jeff, Wes, Jon, Kelly, Nicole, Jim, Tim, Jordan, Kasey, Stephanie, Kelsey, Katie, Stacy, Tori, Valerie and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family sends a sincere thank you to: Missy Comegys Hicks and the Hometown Home Care Hospice Team, Cooper County Memorial Hospital Extended Care Nurses, Dr. Justin Malone, Dr. Wade Schondelmeyer and Boone Hospital Center.

The family requests memorial contribution to be given to United Methodist Church of New Franklin.