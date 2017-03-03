CMU Concert Band Ready For Spring Tour Tour dates March 16 – 21 with home concert April 2

The Central Methodist University Concert Band heads out on Thursday, March 16, for its annual week-long tour, this year performing on the eastern side of the state of Missouri.

Conducting the 49-band member band is Roy “Skip” Vandelicht, CMU associate professor of music and director of bands. He joined Central’s Swinney Conservatory of Music fulltime in 2008 after a career teaching music in the Fayette Schools and an extended period also directing the CMU Marching Band.

The Concert Band spends its days on tour giving private performances for public schools, followed by free evening public concerts in the same or nearby towns. Many of the evening performances are in local churches.

Public performances include Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m. at Jefferson City First United Methodist Church; Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson; Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m. at St. Charles First United Methodist Church in St. Charles; also on Sunday, March 19, worship services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. at St. Charles First United Methodist Church; Sunday, March 19, 7 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church in Salem; and Monday, March 20, 7 p.m. at Rolla First United Church in Rolla.

The repertoire of the Band will include “American Red Cross” by Louis Panella and arranged by Andrew Glover (CMU Class of 1983); “Arabesques” by Paul JeanJean, with Adam Christal (junior music education major from Boonville) playing clarinet; “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” by Karl King, arranged by Glover; “Blue Bells of Scotland” by Arthur Pryor, arranged by E. M. Pearson, with Michael Arnold (sophomore music education major from Marceline) on euphonium; “Clouds That Sail in Heaven” by Todd Stalter; “Dusk” by Steven Bryant; “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” by Richard Wagner, arranged by Lucien Cailliet; “Fantasia for Alto Saxophone” by Claude T. Smith (CMU ’54) with Ryan Lewis (senior music education major from Kaiser) on alto saxophone; “Hand Across the Sea” by John Philip Sousa, arranged by Brion and Schissel; “Light Cavalry” by Franz von Suppé, arranged by Henry Fillmore; “National Emblem” by E. E. Bagley; “Pas Redoublé” by Camille Saint-Saens, arranged by Arthur Frackenpohl; “Rhapsody for Flute” by Stephen Bulla; “Rephrygeration” by Todd Stalter; “Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major for Horn (Rondo)” by Richard Strauss, arranged by Glover, with Susan Bishop (senior music education major from Fayette) on French horn; “Second Suite in F (March, Song Without Words, Song of the Blacksmith, and Fantasia on the ‘Dargason’)” by Gustav Holst; “Silence Overwhelmed” by Brian Balmages; “Symphonic Dance No. 3 ‘Fiesta’” by Clifton Williams; “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa; “Variations on ‘America’” by Charles Ives; and “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” by John Barnes Chance.

When the band returns from tour, it will perform its spring home concert on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. in Linn Memorial Church on the Fayette campus. The concert is free and open to the public.