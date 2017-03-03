Edgar L. Brown

1920-2017

Edgar L. Brown, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 in the Missouri Veterans Home.

Edgar was born Aug. 29, 1920, to Lawrence and Josie Lee Brown in Howard County, Missouri near Fayette, where they lived until 1929 when the family moved to Sedalia, Missouri. After completing high school, Edgar attended Central Missouri University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He subsequently earned a Master’s degree at Pittsburg State University and an Education Specialist degree at Central Missouri University.

Immediately after obtaining his first college degree in 1941 he enlisted in the Navy and following pilot training was commissioned as a Naval line officer. He had an unlimited rating as a command pilot to fly land and sea aircraft. He was assigned to serve with VP33, a combat squadron in the SW Pacific. The squadron was among the first group to return to the Philippines. He received several decorations for “Meritorious achievement in aerial flight in action against Japanese forces”. Edgar was separated from active duty in December 1945 and was finally permitted to resign from the Navy in 1955. His combat tour with the Navy was recognized with the award of several decorations.

Edgar’s civilian career covered 26 years as a public school educator. His duties involved the establishing and supervision of programs for handicapped children. This included three years of working for the Missouri Department of Mental Health as a psychologist diagnostician. He was also active in an avocation of music with 20 years as a church choir director and violinist with the Joplin, MO and Sedalia, MO symphony orchestras.

Edgar was married to Judith Young Collins in 1974 and that union included Mark Brandon Collins, as stepson. Edgar had four children from a previous marriage, Roger, Gayle, Gary and Martha Beth, who passed away in 1976.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Martha Beth Brown Scholarship Fund at Missouri Southern State University, 3950 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO 64801.