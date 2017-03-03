Fayette makes switch to Howard County Regional Water supply

What began in Feb. of 2012 with a meeting of a few residents of Howard County is now coming to fruition. The Howard County Regional Water Commission has been working diligently since their public notice in 2014 of a new water treatment plant in south Howard County.

The plant, located at 165 County Road 350 just north of New Franklin, will provide a regional water supply and treatment system owned and operated by the Howard County Regional Water Commission (HCRWC) replacing the water supply and treatment facilities for three public water suppliers.

Consolidated Public Water Supply District #1 (CPWSD) of Howard County and the Cities of Fayette and New Franklin, are abandoning their current water supply and treatment systems and are switching to the new Howard County Regional system. Fayette went on line with the new plant Thursday, and spent the day flushing the water towers and fire hydrants of the “old” water, replacing with “new” water. New Franklin planned to go on line late in the week. New Franklin also plans to keep its own water plant operational for at least a week after the regional plant is providing water. Fayette will not.

The regional water system improvements include two wells capable of producing between 1000 and 1500 gallons per minute; a treatment plant that includes lime softening capable of producing approximately 1.5 MGD of finished water; an elevated water storage facility with a capacity up to 500,000 gallons; master meters, raw water piping and a finished water transmission distribution system – 70,000 linear feet of transmission main connecting the existing three systems to the plant. Engineers had estimated it would cost about $15.5 million. But the bids came in substantially lower at a total of $12,549,389. Funding comes largely from the United States Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD) which has provided $7,442,000 in low-interest loans (with an interest rate of 2.875 percent) and $6,455,000 in grants (total of $13,897,000). In addition, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MDED) awarded $500,000 to each member entity of the Howard County Regional Water Commission (HCRWC)—the entity overseeing the water regionalization project—making the total from MDED $1.5 million grant.

When construction began, it was thought to not be complete until January 2017. The project had been running ahead of schedule, and early last summer was expected to be producing water by September of 2016. HCRWD encountered a few difficulties early this year with valves and computers not operating correctly. However, all issues seem to be resolved and the regional water system is ready to serve the residents of the cities of Fayette and New Franklin, and the Public Water Supply District #1 of Howard County, or more than 7,000 people. At an event at the new plant in December, Howard County Regional Water Commission Chair Robbey Harvey noted that the regional plant is big enough to accommodate one or more additional entities in the future.

The USDA and DNR were frequently consulted to assure water quality and cost-effectiveness standards are met. Early on it was determined that water would not be sold from the plant until it is proven safe by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. It was estimated to take four weeks of producing water before it will be deemed safe. Since HCRWC will not be charging for the water at first, the cities will use it to flush pipes.

The project has been designed to use only the area needed to complete construction. Wetland area was not impacted and approximately 2 acres only of floodplain for a total of 2 acres of jurisdictional area was impacted.