Howard County Public Health Department Wellness Chanllenge ‘Water Is Life’

Sunday, 3/19/17 through Saturday, 4/29/17

Our Community Wellness Challenge #9, “Water is Life”, challenges individuals and teams to incorporate drinking at least eight 8 ounce glasses of water into their daily routine.

Here are a few reasons to make sure you are drinking enough water every day:

1. Drinking Water Helps Maintain the Balance of Body Fluids. Your body is composed of about 60% water. The functions of these bodily fluids include digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva, transportation of nutrients, and maintenance of body temperature.

2. Water Can Help Control Calories. While water doesn’t have any magical effect on weight loss, substituting it for higher calorie beverages can certainly help. Drinking a glass of water before a meal may also help you feel more full so you don’t eat as much!

3. Water Helps Energize Muscles. Cells that don’t receive enough fluid shrivel, which can result in muscle fatigue. When muscle cells don’t have adequate fluids, they don’t work as well and performance can suffer. A dehydrated person may suffer from muscle cramping during strenuous activity.

4. Water Helps Your Kidneys. Body fluids transport waste products in and out of cells. Our kidneys do an amazing job of cleansing and ridding the body of toxins as long as the intake of fluids is adequate.

5. Water Helps Maintain Normal Bowel Function. Adequate hydration keeps things flowing along your gastrointestinal tract and prevents constipation. When you don’t get enough fluid, the colon pulls water from stools to maintain hydration — and the result is constipation.

To participate, stop by the Health Department anytime between Monday, 3/6/17, and Friday, 3/17/17. You will receive instructions, calendars, and a brief survey to complete pre-and post-challenge.

Form a team and/or join individually! Just fill out a pre-and post-survey, and keep track of your INDIVIDUAL daily intake of water on a calendar that will be enclosed in the packet. Return the calendars and the surveys to the Howard County Health Department within a week AFTER our end date. Individual participants who complete the entire challenge and who fill out both the pre-and post-survey will receive an individual gift and a T-shirt. The Challenge individual winner will be randomly chosen from all those who successfully complete the challenge and return all completed paperwork. This winner will receive an additional gift. Our team winner will be the recipient of our traveling Wellness Challenge trophy to display for a year.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under grant number DH150006018 Maternal Child Health Services for not more than $18,019.20 and zero percentage is/was financed with nongovernmental sources. This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

For questions, please call the health department at 248-3100. We look forward to your participation! Don’t forget! Stop by the health department to pick up your packet!