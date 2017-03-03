Noted in Brief 03.04.17

• SOUL FOOD DINNER sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church, Saturday, Mar 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinners $8, eat in or carry out, contact 248-3340

• HOCO DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE & HOCO PROGRESSIVES will sponsor a discussion of “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right” March 4 @ 7 p.m., Howard County Public Library. All are welcome. Books available in Library

• VFW CHILI COOK-OFF VFW Post 280 will host their annual chili cook off March 4 at the Post. Entries fee $10 due by 5 p.m. March 3, Chili must be received by 3 p.m. March 4. Judging at 4 p.m. All you can eat chili and hot dogs $5 after judging.

• PANCAKE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST Sunday, March 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., $8 adults, $4 children 6-12

• PEO CHAPTER AU will meet Monday, Mar 6 at 7:15 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room, Margie Keeling and Lisa Cook are hostesses. Please send regrets to Margie.

• BOONESLICK TRAIL QUILTERS’ GUILD Day Chapter meeting, Monday, Mar 6 @ 1 p,m, @ Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia, doors open @ 9 a.m. for visiting and work in individual quilting projects.Visitors and new members always welcome. BTQG.missouri.org for more information

• MISSOURI RETIRED TEACHERS Howard County Unit will meet Tuesday, Mar 7 @ 1:30 p,m, @ Schnell Hall in Fayette. All retired public school teachers and school personnel in the county are invited to attend. Contact Lout Thompson 248-2647 or Don Arni 338-2403 for more information

• 12TH ANNUAL 100 MAN LUNCHEON at Howard County Head Start, Tuesday, March 7, 11:30 – 12:30

• CATTLEMEN MEETING hosted by R-CALF USA Wednesday, Mar 8, @ 6:30 p.m. at Missouri Valley Commission Co, 14747 Old Highway 40, for more info call 573-564-2884 or 573-489-6972, refreshments served

• GOLDEN STUDY CLUB meeting Thursday, March 9, @ 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room, Dee Woodward & Sheri Eaton hosting

• FFA DONKEY BASKETBALL Thursday, Mar 9, 7 p.m. at Fayette High School, tickets available at Fayette Banks, from FFA members,or Mr. Chambers at the high school. $7 in advance, $10 at door

• HOWARD COUNTY DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE will meet Thursday March 9 at 5:30 p.m. (new time) at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E Morrison, Fayette, the public is invited to attend

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS @ Howard County Fire Protection District Station #2, second Saturday of each month 8 a.m. – noon

• OPEN HOUSE & COMPLEMENTARY LUNCH of the Howard County Soil & Water Conservation District, at USDA Service Center, 745 State Route DD, Fayette, Tuesday, Mar 14, lunch; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. recognition of Cooperators; 1 p.m.,board mtg following; poster contest winners; 3:30 p.m., for more information contact 660-248-3358 ext 3

• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE to be held Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fayette High School

• CORK & MORE WINE WALK, Mar 18, 4 -7 p.m. downtown New Franklin, $15 ticket includes complimentary wine glass, hors d’oeuvres, wine tastings, live music, sponsored by South Howard County Historical Society

• ARMSTRONG VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS Dance Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m. -12 p.m. featuring Suthurn Justus, at the station,$6 cover, AGES 21 AND OLDER

• COMMUNITY TRUST ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS Fayette Area Community Trust is accepting grant applications for grants to be awarded on March 23,2017. Any tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization in the Fayette area may apply. Applications should be completed and returned by Mar 20, and may be picked up at Commercial Trust Company or by contacting Janet Jacobs at jlj@commercialtrust.com or Judy Thompson at jmt@commercialtrust.com or by calling 660-248-2222

• HUNTERS EDUCATION skills session offered Friday, Mar 24 in the Fayette Public Library from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ages 11 and over

• PRESCHOOL SCREENINGS to schedule, call Daly Elementary @ 248-3800, scheduled screenings will be Thursday & Friday, Mar 30 & 31 at the First Christian Church Multipurpose Building. Parking available next to building and in lot across the street designated as ‘church’.

• KINDERGARTEN SCREENINGS for children age 5 before Aug. 1, 2017, schedule with Lisa Gebhardt at 248-3800, scheduled screenings will be Apr 6 & 7 at the First Christian Church Multipurpose Building. Parking available next to building and in lot across street designated as ‘church’

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART hosting three Winter Shows; “Lifetime of Creativity: A Bill Helvey Retrospective”, “The Robert & Anna Mae Collection”, and “Works from the Permanent Collection in Honor of Black History”. Jan. 29 through April 6, open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Classic Hall.

• FAYETTE EASTER EGG HUNT Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at the City Park

• FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY CHOIR Linn Memorial United Methodist Church invites all to join in a community choir to present a Holy Week cantata Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m., weekly rehearsals for all ages and experience Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Linn Memorial, for more information, contact the church office at info@linnumc.org, or call 660-248-3157

• BASKET BINGO Saturday, Apr. 29

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• THE MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held on the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the third Friday of each month. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

