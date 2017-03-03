Proud of Fire Department and Ambulance Service By Editor | March 3, 2017 | 0 Letter to the editor: Everyone in Howard County should be so proud of our great Howard County Fire Department and our Howard County Ambulance Service. Good job guys. Thanks. Sue Yaeger Posted in Letters to the Editor Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Paws thanks performers January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Sign your letters to the Editor January 16, 2017 | No Comments » 2016 was a busy year for ARFF January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Glasgow School District responds to coroner inquest January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Letter to the editor: Thanks to many for helping with Christmas Holiday House January 16, 2017 | No Comments »