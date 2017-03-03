Rachel M. . Brown

1952-2017

Rachel (Martin) Brown, 64, of Uncasville, passed away of complications from flu and pneumonia on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. She passed away in the loving presence of her daughters.

Rachel was born on June 6, 1952, in Clarksville, Tenn. She grew up in Dover, Tenn., the youngest of five sisters. Rachel graduated from Stewart County High School in Dover in 1970 and Austin Peay State University in Clarksville in 1974, majoring in elementary education and theater. She met her late husband, Colonel (U.S. Army, retired) Michael Patrick Brown while they were co-workers in Clarksville. They were married on May 29, 1976, in Dover, at Fort Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church.

Mike was the City Manager of Fayette from 1992-1995. Rachel was an active member of Linn Memorial United Methodist Church and participated in local theater. The family moved to Connecticut in 1995.

Rachel is predeceased by her husband, Michael P. Brown; her sister, Mary Frank (Martin) Williams; parents, Frank and Destine (Moore) Martin; and infant son, Michael Martin Brown.

Rachel is survived by her daughter, Carrie Brown (Akshay), and their infant son; daughter, Mikel Brown; three sisters; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rachel will be remembered for her generosity, wit, thoughtfulness, beauty, and her ability to savor the present moment. She was an avid reader, well-versed in current affairs, greatly enjoyed the arts, and deeply appreciated each sunset. She had a magical way of making people feel special and loved. She was an incredible mother and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New London Homeless Hospitality Center (http://www.nlhhc.org/) or the United Methodist Urban Ministries/Clarksville District, Inc. (http://www.clarksvilleurbanministries.com/).

