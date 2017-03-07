Going back to Columbia

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Yellowjackets (25-3) are no strangers to the Class 1 state playoffs.

On March 4, the Yellowjackets made their third straight quarterfinals appearance, defeating the Meadville Eagles 49-38 in Salisbury, Missouri. The win earned Glasgow a third straight trip to Mizzou Arena for the Class 1 state semifinals.

“I can’t even describe it, it’s just great,” senior Hayden Hackman said after the game. “We were just in the locker room, and probably just yelled for about three minutes.”

Before the season started, Glasgow head coach Mick Cropp said that his players made returning to Columbia one of their primary goals this season. However, he said, they still have more work to do as they head into the final four.

“They’re pretty excited, but it’s not over-the-top excited,” Cropp said. “It’s ‘we did this, but now we have more stuff to do.’ I’m happy about that.”

Glasgow held a comfortable lead for most of the game, but Meadville put together a rally and cut the lead to only three points with a little over two minutes left in the game. Glasgow stepped up their defense and held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the way. According to Cropp, the team’s playoff experience played a role in how they responded.

“We didn’t get rattled,” Cropp said. “They were disappointed that they allowed Meadville to get back to three. I could see that on their faces.

Cropp said it doesn’t matter if a team is up by 12 or by three, they have to have good possessions on both offense and defense.

“If you can do that, more times than not, you’re going to come out on the correct side,” Cropp said.

The two teams played at Salisbury High School in an electric atmosphere. One side of the gym was covered with a sea of black and yellow, as the Glasgow faithful arrived in droves to show support for their team.

The other side of the gym was covered in purple, as the Meadville fans arrived in the same manner.

Meadville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead to start the game, taking advantage of some early mistakes from Glasgow.

That changed when Hackman scored three straight times, making two free throws and then driving to the basket twice.

That put the Yellowjackets ahead 6-4 with 4:49 left in the first quarter.

Meadville tied the score twice in the first quarter, and took another lead when Eagles senior Ryan Young made a free throw to put his team back on top, 9-8.

That lead lasted for less than a minute. Glasgow senior Kennedy Davis scored inside to put the Yellowjackets ahead again, 10-9. This came with 1:37 left in the opening period.

The Eagles were stonewalled by the Glasgow defense in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets held Meadville to just three points.

On the other side, Glasgow scored 11 points in the second period, with all but one of them scored inside the paint.

Senior Adam Monnig was the primary scorer in the second quarter. He made a steal underneath his own basket with 5:07 left in the second quarter, and scored an easy basket.

On three other occasions in the second period, another player found Monnig inside, and he was able to finish underneath.

Glasgow scored 36 of their 49 points in the paint during the game, sticking to an offensive strategy they’ve used all season.

Monnig and Davis are both 6’4”, and both pose as a headache for opposing defenses to guard underneath the basket.

“They’re in our game plan,” Hackman said. “That’s our main goal, try to get it to them on every play on the floor. Having guys like that, who draw so much attention, makes my job 10 times easier out on the perimeter.”

Glasgow went into halftime with a 23-12 lead, which was unusual from Meadville’s perspective, considering that the Eagles averaged 57.1 points per game this season.

On the other hand, the Yellowjackets have allowed a mere 40.3 points per game. The Yellowjackets have allowed 50 points or more in only six games this season, with one of those being a 57-50 win over Meadville at home on Feb. 14.

In the third quarter, the Eagles found more success on offense, but still had no answer for Glasgow’s inside strategy.

Glasgow scored 12 points in the quarter, and all but two of those points were inside. Hackman knocked down a jump shot from eight feet away near the end of the period.

Through most of the game, the Glasgow fans were the ones cheering. The Yellowjackets took control of the contest in the second quarter by holding the Eagles to just one basket, a 3-pointer from sophomore Dillon Seckington.

During the third quarter, the Meadville faithful were waiting intently for their team to respond.

The crowd began to come to life when Seckington knocked down another triple that made the score 27-17 with 3:59 left to go in the period.

Meadville freshman Dominik Gannan got in on the 3-point shooting near the end of the period, when he knocked down a shot from outside with 1:05 left in the third.

Glasgow kept the deficit at double-digits, and led 35-23 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the momentum began to shift in Meadville’s favor, and it was the Glasgow crowd who was waiting for a response.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Gannan put up another shot from behind the 3-point line and drew a foul. The basket was good, and the Meadville crowd erupted.

Gannan made the free throw to complete the 4-point play, and the lead was at single digits for the first time since the second quarter.

The score was 35-27 with 7:41 left in the game.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Eagles put together a rally with an 11-2 run that put them within striking distance of Glasgow.

Senior Ryan Young drove to the basket to make the score 39-29 with 5:14 left to play.

Seckington knocked down another triple with 3:59 to play to cut the lead down to six points, 39-33.

The Meadville crowd erupted when Young made a 3-pointer to make the score 41-38 with 2:23 left in the game.

Cropp called a timeout to try to halt Meadville’s momentum and calm his players.

The Yellowjackets responded after the timeout.

The Eagles didn’t score another point over the last two minutes.

Hackman scored on a fastbreak after the timeout to push the lead up to five points.

From there, the Yellowjackets went 6-for-8 from the free throw line to seal the 49-38 win.

‘It was a confidence booster,” Hackman said. “We knew they were going to make a run at some point. It was just about how well we could withstand it and fight through it. Once they fiinished their run, we could fight again and build our lead back up.”

The Yellowjackets are in the Show-Me Showdown for the second straight year.

The four teams remaining in the Class 1 state playoffs are all ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 1 poll: Glasgow, Walnut Grove, Advance and North Andrew.

The latest poll was released on Feb. 16, four days prior to each team’s respective district tournament.

Walnut Grove (28-3) is ranked No. 2. North Andrew (28-1) is ranked No. 3. Glasgow (27-3) is ranked No. 5. Advance (25-6) is ranked No. 6.

The Walnut Grove Tigers are in the Show-Me Showdown after defeating Montrose 75-67.

The Tigers are in the Show-Me Showdown for the second straight year, as well. Last season, they defeated Gideon 59-54 in an overtime game in the Class 1 semifinals. They went on to lose to Stanberry by 20 points in championship game, 69-49.

Last season, the Yellowjackets lost to Stanberry, the eventual state champion, in the semifinals. They still had a shot at third place, but lost 71-51 to the Gideon Bulldogs.

Glasgow and Walnut Grove will tipoff at 1:40 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.