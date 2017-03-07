Historic Calendars available

“If you don’t know where you came from, how do you know where you are going?”

There is a calendar produced by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Golden Study Club each year featuring historic photos from Howard County. Over the years subjects have included area schools, transportation, businesses, churches, trains, and water transportation.

The club has received feedback from many in the Howard County area expressing their appreciation for the historic photos and facts included in the calendars.

Calendars are sold by GFWC Golden Study Club individuals and are also available in businesses around the Fayette square. While most all of the calendars sell each year, many years a few have been ‘leftover’. With the time, energy and money put into producing the calendars, members are hesitant to simply throw them out. This leads to the question of what to do with the extra calendars?

Having learned that many individuals who purchase the GFWC Golden Study Club calendars tend to keep and collect them, club members noticed there may be a desire for previous calendars that some may have missed. Older calendars are being made available to anyone interested in them. There is a limited number, and there may not be copies of some years.

Anyone interested in an older copy of these historic calendars may stop by the Fayette newspaper office on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays and ask for Leslie Prothero, or call or text 660-537-0585.

Because the club uses these as a fundraiser for the community projects they sponsor such as an annual scholarship for an FHS senior, Missouri Girls Town, the Halloween Parade and more, a donation for calendars chosen would be welcome, but not necessary.

Take home a piece of history!

The Golden Study Club welcomes suggestions for future calendar subjects as well as historic photos and history.