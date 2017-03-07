Howard County Weather; stick around… you know the rest

The old adage “if you don’t like the weather, just wait… it’ll change” has certainly held true so far for 2017. Weather has provided its ups and downs.

January was unseasonably warm, and at the same time was a study in extremes. Not only is it the is the way it felt, but with a high temperature of 70.7 degrees and a low temperature of -6.3 degrees, it is the way it was. Twenty one of the 31 days in January were above average temperature, and most of the remaining 10 were near the daily average. The monthly average was 34.9.

Dramatic temperature differences almost became the norm in January. On January 3, there was a 26 degree difference in the high and low temperatures for the day. This contributed to a range of 22 degrees between highs from the Tuesday the third to Wednesday the fourth. One of the most extreme differences came just a couple of days later. On Friday the 6th, Fayette saw a high of 13 degrees, and a low of 1 degree. Saturday the 7th started out with a low of -6.3 degrees and warmed to a balmy 30 degree high. Which allowed losing the extra pair of socks. Of course, things changed again in a couple of days when the temperature climbed 18 degree between Sunday the 8th and Monday the 9th, and climbed another 18 Tuesday the 10th. By Wednesday, Jan. 11, the high was 71 degrees. And deja vu , Thursday, Jan. 12, it dropped 25 degrees to a high of 36 degrees. Another twenty five degree difference. Which coat do you choose, the jacket or the parka, hat, and gloves? Dramatic overnight changes were experienced another three times before the end of the month.

While February also had some extreme differences in temperature, it did not feel as extreme. Probably because the daily high temperatures never dropped below freezing. Not to mention that more than half of the month was at 60 degrees or above. The monthly average for February was 45.1 degrees.

The most dramatic changes for February were felt Tuesday the 7th through Sunday, the 12th. The daily highs dropped from 63 to 34 on the 8th, then climbed from 32 on the 9th to 70 degrees on Friday, Feb. 10. Saturday, the 11th teased with a high of 74 before pulling the chair out and dropping to 55, Sunday, Feb. 12. How can anyone decide what to wear? February saw 21 days of above average temperatures.

Of course, precipitation has been the minds of many, farmers and firefighters in particular. There has not been much snow or rain during the first few weeks of 2017.

So far this year, central Howard County received 1.4 inches of precipitation, which is just shy of the historical average of two inches of precipitation for January 1 through March 1. Recorded average precipitation for January is 1.61”, and for February is 1.78”. January 2017 had 1.15” precipitation, 0.46” less than average. Precipitation for February 2017 was 0.25”, down 1.53” from the 3.39” average. Maybe it’s time to wash those cars and leave umbrellas home?

With the current dry conditions, and the addition of the wind, Howard County is still under a Red Flag Warning/Burn Ban. Please refrain from burning anything until conditions change. Call 660-248-3605 to learn if conditions allow for safe burning. This is also the number to call to notify when starting a controlled burn of any size.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness week. Mother Nature gave an example why on Monday night. Be aware of severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warning. Take cover when recommended and of course, do not drive into water covered roadways. Stay safe. There is too much beautiful weather on the way to miss!