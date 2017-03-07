Mayhem at Moberly

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Harrisburg Bulldogs are in the Show-Me Showdown for the first time since 2009.

On March 4, the Bulldogs achieved a 58-57 victory over the Clopton Hawks in a game that, if it had to be summed up in one word, that word would be “mayhem.”

All of the mayhem was wrapped into the final 12 seconds of the game, when Harrisburg took the lead, lost the lead, and then retook the lead with just 3.4 seconds left on the clock.

Harrisburg trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half despite matching Clopton in physicality.

However, the second half turned into a figurative slugfest, with the Bulldogs and Hawks trading scores, trying to gain an advantage. In the end, Harrisburg held the advantage and snuck away with a thrilling win that will be remembered for some time.

“It’s just a phenomenal, phenomenal locker room, and a phenomenal scene,” head coach Steve Combs said after the game. “Those boys are just so hyped up. I’m so proud of him.”

The Harrisburg basketball team experienced a setback long before the game began.

The bus that was to transport the team to Moberly Area Community College broke down just a few miles outside Harrisburg.

“It just quit,” Combs said. “We had to pull over on (Highway) 63.”

Combs said that the Harrisburg community came to their rescue. Basketball parents and other members of the community began showing up to pick up the players and drive them to Moberly.

Because of the broken-down bus and having to wait for help to get the team to the venue, they arrived 30 minutes late, Combs said.

The sluggish start to the day transposed into a sluggish start on the court.

Clopton came out with consistent shooting, while the Bulldogs were getting good looks but weren’t able to get the ball in the basket.

Clopton senior Stephen Talbert got to the free throw line two different times, and had seven points in the first quarter.

When the first quarter buzzer sounded, Clopton held a 17-8 advantage. Senior Taylor Bottomley scored twice underneath the basket two minutes apart, and junior Cody Karl had a layup and made a pair of free throws. The Bulldogs couldn’t muster any offense outside of those two.

Seven different players scored points for the Hawks. Clopton was getting shots from both inside and outside the 3-point line and in the paint, but where the Hawks hurt Harrisburg the most throughout the game was by drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line.

Harrisburg’s starting lineup, Cade Combs, Bottomley, Karl, seniors Brendan Gray and Trey Freeman, were in foul trouble by the third quarter.

Clopton’s biggest lead of the game came when Hawks senior Jamon Graham scored on a fastbreak to make the score 22-8. This came at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter.

From there, the Bulldogs began to claw their way back.

Bottomley scored twice underneath the basket, and Karl made another pair of free throws, and Harrisburg had a 6-1 run to cut the lead down. The score was 23-14 with 5:21 to go in the half.

Combs scored 28 points in the game, but his first basket didn’t come until the midway point of the second quarter.

He got to the free throw line and made both shots to make the score 25-18 with 4:01 left in the half.

Twenty one seconds later, he was at the free throw line again, and again made both shots, to make the score 25-20.

Twenty seconds later, Combs made a 3-pointer to get Harrisburg to within two points of their opponents.

Combs had scored seven points over a span of 41 seconds.

“I just believed in our team the whole time, and it was great to be out there with my friends playing basketball,” Combs said. “We just kept it together and did what we should have done the whole game, after not playing well in the first half. We took care of business down the stretch.”

As the Bulldogs inched closer to Clopton, the Harrisburg faithful grew louder.

The side of the bleachers adjacent to Harrisburg’s end, as well as the Bulldogs’ student section, was covered in a sea of red.

For most of the first half, Bulldog fans sat ready to erupt. That eruption came when Combs made his first 3-pointer.

Clopton went on another short run to put some distance between themselves and Harrisburg, making the score 30-23 with 1:37 to go in the half.

However, Combs knocked down two more shots from beyond the arc to cut that lead to one. The score was 30-29 with :25 remaining.

‘You just have to coach through it,” Steve Combs said. “I told Coach (Kyle) Fisher, ‘This is the one we have to coach. This is where we’re going to earn our money.’ The kids weren’t playing well and we weren’t doing things right, but we found a way to win. I’m so proud of them.”

Clopton junior Landon Hall drove to the basket and drew a foul. He made the free throw after the layup to complete the 3-point play, giving the Hawks a 33-29 lead going into halftime.

Throughout the season, Gray has been a reliable weapon from behind the 3-point line.

After not making any shots from anywhere on the court in the first half, Gray opened the second half with a shot from outside to get Harrisburg to within a point of Clopton.

Less than a minute later, Bottomley scored inside with a layup to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 34-33, with 6:15 to go.

Hall scored again to give the lead back to Clopton. Nineteen seconds later, Bottomley scored a 3-footer to make the lead change hands back to Harrisburg.

Bottomley picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, and Steve Combs pulled him out of the game.

The rest of the third quarter was a struggle for momentum, which neither team could seize.

Both teams matched each other in both physicality and athleticism in the second half.

Clopton built a five point lead with 3:04 remaining, going ahead 43-38.

However, that lead didn’t last. Combs scored inside after grabbing an offensive rebound, and Karl hit a triple to tie the score 43-43 with 2:02 left in the third.

Just before the third quarter ended, Karl drove to the basket and drew contact, making a hard landing on the court. The basket was good, but Karl was called for an offensive foul, which elicited a barrage of boos from the Harrisburg crowd.

The score was still knotted at 43-43 when the period ended.

The third quarter was an intense battle, but it was no match for the clash that was waiting in the fourth quarter.

Harrisburg struck first in the final quarter when Combs drove to the basket. The Bulldogs led 45-43 with 7:40 to go.

Clopton got four straight points from Stephen Talbert, and the Hawks went ahead 47-45.

The Hawks were still getting inside and drawing fouls. Talbert and Graham both got to the free throw line, each going 2-for-2 on their trips to the charity stripe during that sequence, to put Clopton ahead 51-47 with 3:58 left to play.

Combs knocked down a pair of pull-up jumpers to tie the game 53-53 with 2:24 to go.

Hall put Clopton ahead 55-53 when he scored underneath the basket. That is when all of the mayhem began.

Combs made a free throw to cut the lead to 55-54 with 49.2 seconds left.

Combs scored again to put Harrisburg ahead 56-55.

A traveling call forced Clopton to turn the ball over back to Harrisburg with 12.8 seconds left on the clock.

The reactions from both crowds quickly switched from there. When traveling was called, the Harrisburg faithful erupted, while the Clopton crowd was quiet in disbelief.

Immediately after, the crowd reactions changed. Gray inbounded the ball to Combs, who mishandled it on the dribble.

Graham secured the loose ball and took it the other way for an easy layup. Clopton led 57-56 with 8.1 seconds to go.

Combs called a timeout to go over the next play with his team.

Combs said he wanted the ball to be in Cade Combs’ hands when the Bulldogs ran their final play.

Bottomley inbounded the ball to Gray, who was met with a double team. While the defense was focused on Gray, they didn’t see Combs running up the court.

Gray threw the ball to Combs, who caught the pass at halfcourt. He had an open path to the basket. No defenders, only open space.

With two defenders chasing after him, Combs jumped to the basket and let the ball roll off his fingers into the hoop.

As fast as the crowd reaction had changed on Graham’s layup, it changed again just as quick when Combs scored.

Clopton head coach Craig Smith called a timeout, and the Bulldogs had a 58-57 lead with 3.4 seconds left on the clock. The Clopton crowd looked stunned after seeing how Harrisburg was able to complete the fastbreak that put them ahead.

“That was probably the craziest 12.8 seconds of my entire life,” Cade Combs said. “We drew it up in the huddle, and it worked for us in our last game. Brendan ran down the sideline and caught it, and then I just took off. He threw a perfect pass, and we scored to take the lead.”

After Clopton’s timeout, they tried to heave a desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt. The ball sailed to the left of the basket and hit the backboard before falling to the ground.

The buzzer sounded, and the Bulldogs were celebrating in a huddle in front of their bench.

“We decided we were going to put the ball in his hands and set a screen, and then let him go to work,” Steve Combs said about his son, Cade. “We had Brendan hanging out in the corner and they double-teamed him. We put it in (Cade’s) hands and he produced. I’m so proud of him.”

The Bulldogs now are in their first Show-Me Showdown since 2009.

“We just can’t wait to get down there,” Steve Combs said. “It’s one game at a time. We started out with 124 teams, and now we’re down to four, and we’re one of the four. We’re excited.”

Gray finished the game with seven points. Karl had 12 points in the game. Bottomley chimed in with eight points.

Harrisburg’s next game will be March 9 against the Crane Pirates. Crane won the District 11 title by defeating top-seeded Marionville 50-49 on Feb. 25 in Galena, Missouri.

Crane’s road to the final four encountered two teams with better records. They met Pierce City (22-8) in the sectional round, defeating them 65-42.

In the quarterfinal round, the Pirates were matched up with Greenwood (25-4). Crane squeaked by, winning 49-48.

The Pirates are averaging 62.5 points per game.

Crane’s scoring leader is senior Dalton Hayes, who is averaging 14.1 points per game.

Junior Colton Elder is the other player who is averaging a double-digit points per game average with 10.3.

When looking at their season statistics, Crane’s weakness appears to be rebounding. They average just 15.1 rebounds per game. The Pirates’ leading rebounder is senior Devon White, who is averaging 3.8 rebounds per game.

On the other side of the bracket, Oran (21-8) will meet Sacred Heart (25-5).

Oran and Sacred Heart is scheduled to tip at 3:20 p.m. inside the Hearnes Center.

Harrisburg and Crane will follow, with a scheduled tip at 5 p.m., also inside the Hearnes Center.

The Hearnes Center is located at 600 E. Stadium Blvd in Columbia, Missouri.

A livestream of the game can be found at http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/mshsaa/.

The winners will advance to the championship game, played at Mizzou Arena on March 11.