Spring is here and all the great events that comes with it

Spring! The weather, the birds singing in the morning and the calendar says it is right around the corner. We have been lucky to have very moderate winter weather again this year. This winter follows last year’s great winter. It sure helps the gas bill. Hopefully you read our “That’s the way it was way back when” historical column every Saturday. The last few weeks 75 and 50 years ago we had similar winters. The temperatures were above normal and there was very little snow fall during the winters of 1942 and 1967. As I was told many times when I was younger, weather is cyclical in nature and there will always be changing weather patterns. Remember they used to farm in Greenland.

Spring also brings us March Madness. Most major conference tournaments run this week. Selection Sunday is March 12. Every year the NCAA tournament is filled with exciting games and wild finishes. Not to mention all the upsets that happen every year. You know a number 12 or 13 seed is going to spring an upset on a 4 or 5 seed. I fill out a couple brackets every year and do as bad as everyone else does. My favorites this year for the Final Four are: North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon and Villanova. They will all be number 1 or 2 seeds. The other four teams that most likely fill out the last number 1 and 2 seeds are: Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA and Kentucky. Anyone of these eight teams could win the tournament. Which teams outside of this group have a chance to make it to the Final Four? My guess is Florida, Maryland and Wichita State. The Shockers have had a great run the last five years in the NCAA tournament and this year they could again. They won the Missouri Valley Tournament Sunday defeating Illinois St. 71-51 in the championship game. Illinois St. had split the regular season games with Wichita St.. Illinois St. is 27-6 and most likely will not receive an invitation to the NCAA tournament. However, 12 – 15 teams will be in the NCAA’s again this year with middling records like 18-13. Strength of schedule and strength of league mean more than the overall record when choosing the tournament field.

My pick to win the NCAA tournament this year? Oregon Ducks. The have a senior led team with a star in Dillon Brooks. Another reason is they are coached by Dana Altman, Wilber, Neb.. native and Creighton Bluejay coach for 16 years. I think this is the year that the west coast has a say in who will be the NCAA National Champions. It has been since 1997 when Arizona won the NCAA tournament that a west coast team has won has won the tournament.

University of Missouri basketball coach was fired Sunday. Anderson never had a chance to succeed with the lack of players he was left with and the probation that came up after he was hired. Previous coach Frank Haith left a terrible mess that John Wooden wouldn’t have overcome. Good luck to Coach Anderson in his future coaching stop. And good luck to Missouri in finding a coach to replace him.

Major League baseball spring training started a few weeks ago and opening day is only a few weeks away. This year the World Baseball Classic is being played during spring training. The games begin on March 6 and finish play on March 22. There are 16 countries represented in the Classic. Games will be played in Seoul, South Korea, Tokyo, Miami, Guadalajara, Mexico, San Diego. The finals will be played in Los Angeles. The tournament is played to promote baseball world wide and to show the growth that baseball has had world wide. I do not seem to have much interest in the tournament. I understand the reason to play it. I just do not have much interest. And if I was a manger of one of the Major League teams I would hate it.

The one last spring sport that has started across colleges and universities is spring football. Spring football gives coaches a chance to evaluate players for the upcoming fall season. It also gives college football junkies a fix until the season begins. Spring football has become big business also. There are spring games that have over 60,000 people attend games. Mizzou averaged just over 50,000 people at their home games this fall. The University of Nebraska will have over 70,000 people in attendance. Ten biggest spring game crowds historically are 99,391 – Ohio State (2015), 95,722 – Ohio State (2009), 92,310 – Alabama (2011), 92,138 – Alabama (2007), 91,312 – Alabama (2010) ,84,050 – Alabama (2009), 83,401 – Auburn (2013), 81,112 – Ohio State (2012), 80,149 – Nebraska (2008), 78,526 – Alabama (2012).

The Masters golf tournament is in Augusta, Ga. next month. I’m not a golfer however, this is one of the great spring sport traditions in the country. I try to watch at least a few hours of coverage. If you do not like golf watch just for the scenery and to hear the birds sing.

If I’m going to write something I have to have one political thought for everyone. Since the political parties have zero interest in fixing things together, I thought I would propose a solution to the immigration mess in the United States. Think about this: Republicans should compromise on the illegal aliens that are in the United States that are working and do not have criminal histories. Give them a path to citizenship. Make it so these people can come forward and work towards being a United States citizen. And build a wall along our southern border only where it is needed. The Democrats should compromise on sanctuary cities, open borders and wanting and promoting illegal immigration. There is something terribly wrong when illegal alien criminals are protected by cities and not deported to their country of origin. The United States has been a nation of laws. We need to start reinforcing theses laws. Doesn’t this sound like a reasonable compromise? If not, why not? I have a lot of compromises that would work to fixing the things that are broken in the United States. However, I’ll bet anyone that the illegal immigration mess is not fixed anytime in the near future.

OK, I have to mention one more political item. All of the protesting and caring on by the loony left does nothing but galvanize President Trump supporters. The people of the United States voted to change our country to something that resembles what are founding fathers intended. Left wingers, you will have a chance to vote for a new President in 2020. Until then protesting will not change who the President is until 2020.

Enjoy the spring weather and all of the great sporting events that will take place.

Pat Roll