Rylie Dawn Wagner

2004-2017

Rylie Dawn Wagner, 13, of Columbia, MO, passed away April 4, 2017.

Rylie was born Feb. 24, 2004, in Rolla, Mo. She was in seventh grade at the Hallsville Middle School where she participated in the school choir and the Anime Japanese Art Club. Rylie attended The Crossing in Columbia and was active in the church’s Middle School Youth Group. She was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing. Rylie enjoyed music and played several instruments, participated in the orchestra and singing and dancing. She spoke three languages and was a former member of Authority Gymnastics.

Cherishing Rylie’s memory are her mother, Elizabeth Renee Overstreet and step-father, Keith Overstreet of Columbia; her father, Brian Dennis Wagner and step-mother, Heather Wagner of Argyle, Mo.; two brothers, Ryan Odest Wagner and Oliver Caniglia; a sister, Adrianna Overstreet; grandparents, Delmas (Jr.) and Lorene Becker, Peggy Wadlow, David and Kitty Overstreet, Gary and Sharon Sweet and Phil and Ester Hamilton; two great-grandmothers, Marie Wagner and Bettie Wadlow and great-grandfather, Delmas Becker, Sr. and five uncles, Lance Overstreet, Christopher Becker, Jason Becker, Brad Wagner and Joseph Backues. Also surviving are great-aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, Odest Wagner and Floyd Wadlow.

Services celebrating Rylie’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO with Pastor Justin Garrett officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to3 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Crossing.

Online tributes and condolences may be shared at www.bachyager.com.