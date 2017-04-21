CMU ‘Day Of Remembrance’ Nears Program on Holocaust Tuesday, April 25
While the Holocaust occurred more than 70 years ago, its effects are still felt today, and will continue for generations and beyond. Central Methodist University will recognize the World War II atrocities during a “Day of Remembrance” on Tuesday, April 25 in Fayette.
Activities begin at 10 a.m. during weekly chapel services in Linn Memorial Church on the CMU campus, with the message delivered by Rabbi Shmuel Wolkenfeld of Or HaOlam Messianic Congregation in Overland Park, Kan.
At 11 a.m. guests and the CMU campus community are invited to view many Holocaust-themed displays, photos, audio and video clips and living history presentations in the Linn sanctuary.
The formal Day of Remembrance program begins at noon in Linn. One of the speakers will be Kerstin Haack of Kansas City, whose grandfather was a Nazi and participant in the genocide now known as the Holocaust.
A Kansas City-based dance company known as Dramatic Truth will take part in the program, as will the Central Methodist Chorale.
The event is part of a nationwide effort to honor those affected by the Holocaust and Nazi persecution during World War II. The Holocaust was the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of millions of European Jewry and other groups by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945.
CMU is also hosting a special Remembrance Day program for area school children on Monday, April 24.
For more information about the event, contact Catherine Shanahan at 660-248-6221 or by email at cshanahan@centralmethodist.edu.
1 Comment
The Todah Menorah Memorial!
The sad truth two (2) US Veterans worked feverishly for two (2+) years to find an appropriate organization to take on the Todah Menorah Memorial, a standing tribute to The Liberators who freed the prisoners of the Nazi death camps. Unfortunately, we were not successful, I totally missed calculated the lack of interest in supporting a Military Memorial dedicated to the Liberators of WWII The Veterans of The Greatest Generation.
Please watch the video click on http://bit.ly/1k2UrNX , which is all about saying “Thanks” and paying Tribute and to Honor the WWII Allied Liberators/Veterans (The Greatest Generation) who are quickly vanishing at the rate of 500+ each day.
As memorials are objects of public commemoration, we demand a lot of them. They serve as testaments to lives lost, as repositories of grief, and to facilitate processes of mourning. We expect them to do the work of history writing, to draw single comprehensible narratives out of a Gorgon’s nest of individual, often contradictory, experiences. These meanings serve as unifying forces, reinforcing the idea of a shared identity and healing rifts in the communal experience of life.
To be killed in a war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst. To be forgotten is the worst.” Pierre Claeyssens (1909–2003)
Respectfully,
E.F. (Gene) Sweeney
USAF Vietnam Veteran
Salt of the Earth USA
http://www.saltoftheearthusa.org
Cum Deo ad Finem