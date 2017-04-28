Bats stay consistent in Fayette’s loss against Jamestown

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Falcons (3-8) and Jamestown Eagles (8-5) played in a back-and-forth game on April 25, with the Eagles coming out on top 9-7.

The Fayette bats continued to stay consistent, with hitters putting the bat on the ball in timely situations and driving in runs.

“It’s really nice to see these guys really come around,” Menees said. “Early one, we were having a lot of struggles hitting the ball. As of late, we’re doing a nice job of seeing it out of the pitcher’s hand and putting the bat to the ball.”

Menees said that this is the time in the season when teams want to play their best baseball. The Falcons have three games left on their schedule before going into the District 7 tournament, beginning on 13.

Senior Mason Stornello made the start on the mound for Fayette against Jamestown. The Eagles jumped on Stornello in the first inning, scoring five runs.

Jamestown opened the game with three straight singles. The third hit in that span came off the bat of junior Garrett Wolfe, allowing junior Austin Flippin to score. Jamestown led 1-0.

Junior Cole Theissen hit an RBI-groundout to drive in another run. Two batters later, senior Austin Maslen hit a line drive into the outfield to drive in a run, extending the lead to 3-0.

Sophomores Nick Perez and Jayden Klund both contributed RBI-singles before the inning was over. The inning ended when Perez was tagged out at third base on Klund’s base knock. Sophomore Kolby Skaggs fielded a ball from left field and threw the ball towards first base. Stornello cut the throw off and sent in to junior Joe Geha, who was standing at third. Geha applied the tag on a diving Perez before his hand could reach the bag.

The Eagles held a 5-0 lead after the first half-inning.

Fayette got two of those runs back in the bottom of the first. After Geha drew a walk, Stornello stepped into the batter’s box. He sent a 1-1 fastball over the fence in left field for a two-run home run to cut Jamestown’s lead to 5-2.

“That was a great piece of hitting,” Menees said. “He took his hands to it and extended out. It’s not easy to hit a home run in this ballpark, but he did it. It helped us get a little bit of momentum.”

Jamestown added a run in the top of the second to extend their lead to 6-2.

Freshman Jack Kindle an RBI-single with two outs in the bottom of the second to make a three-run game again.

Fayette took control in the bottom of the third inning. The Falcons loaded the bases before sophomore Kolby Skaggs hit a two-run double.

Skaggs made contact and sent a towering fly ball into left field. The ball bounced off the wall, and two runs were able to score.

“That was a long time coming for Kolby,” Menees said. “He’s been struggling at the plate. He knows it just like everybody else. It was a great piece of timely hitting, and I hope he has many more of those.”

Fayette scored two more runs in the third inning to take a 7-6 lead.

However, Jamestown scored three more runs in the game while holding the Falcon offense at bay the rest of the game to pull out a 9-7 win.

Fayette was scheduled to play a game at Slater on April 27. Due to the latest round of rain to hit the area, that game was cancelled.

Fayette will play a conference game at Westran on May 2 before returning home to close out the regular season schedule.

The Falcons host Prairie Home on May 4, then play their regular season finale on May 9 against Pilot Grove. Both games will be played at Estes Field.