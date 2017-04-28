Bryan Scott Roth

1968-2017

Bryan Scott Roth, of Franklin, passed away April 24, 2017, near Boonville. He was 49 years old.

Bryan was born March 28, 1968, in Columbia, a son of Michael and Donna Renner Roth.

He was baptized at the New Franklin Christian Church and attended the Boonesboro Christian Church with his family. He served his nation honorably in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. Bryan was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and writing music. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He spent several years as a union laborer and doing construction work. Most recently he had been employed with Petersburg Grain and Seed, Cooper Welding and Schnell Drilling. Bryan had recently accepted a position at the Harry S Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

Bryan is lovingly remembered by his mother, Donna Robb of Franklin; a son, Teel Kenney; three daughters, Drew Roth (Jacob), Hazel Schnell Roth and Olivia Kenney; two brothers, Mark Roth and Kurt Martin and a sister, Leslie Robb LeSieur (J.D.). Other survivors include several step-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; step-father, Charles Robb; a brother, James Robb and his grandparents.

Services honoring Bryan’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, 2017 at Boonesboro Christian Church with Rev. Thomas Myers officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested the Bryan Roth Children’s Education Fund.

Arrangements by Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.