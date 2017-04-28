Chuck McCutcheon

1950-2017

Fayette native Charles E. (Chuck) McCutcheon III, a commercial-rated pilot and a longtime veterinary sales executive, died April 24, 2017, as the result of a tragic plane crash near Boonville. He was 67.

Born March 19, 1950, in Fayette’s old Lee Hospital, Chuck was the son of Charles and Laura Katherine McCutcheon. A well-known Howard County family, the McCutcheon’s operated several business enterprises in the years after World War II. His father opened Fayette’s first supermarket in 1955.

Graduating from Fayette High School in 1968, Chuck McCutcheon held an associate degree in aviation from Moberly Area Community College. He also attended Central Methodist University.

Chuck became a pilot at age 19 and continued his love for aviation until his final days. A certified flight instructor, he taught many mid-Missouri people how to fly, several of whom went on to work in commercial aviation. He was a commercial-rated pilot for both single and twin engine airplanes. Chuck had a 10 year career as a professional pilot, serving several companies including Orschlen Industries, Edison Manufacturing, Health Systems Inc., and the University Flight for Life training team.

Never one to meet a stranger, Chuck later embarked on a fulfilling career spanning more than 25 years in the veterinary products industry. For 22 years he was employed in sales for the Fayette-based Addision Biological Laboratories, ultimately becoming vice-president for marketing. During that time he traveled worldwide representing the firm’s line of veterinary products. Chuck worked on five continents during those years and often noted his gratitude for so many wonderful experiences as part of his travels. He briefly was in business for himself until retiring.

One of Chuck’s great loves was his Quail Cove Ranch just outside Fayette which he had been developing since 1981. It was a place of peace and beauty, both for him and all those who visited his labor of love. He shared his home with many friends, family and beloved pets.

While he didn’t often talk about it, Chuck frequently helped people get a “leg up” when needed, doing so with love, generosity and trusting that all persons should be treated equally. Often he reminded family and friends to “treat others as you would want to be treated and find some joy in every day. Have determination in whatever you do and be grateful for God’s constant love and forgiveness.” He loved the people of Fayette and Howard County and was proud to call both home. Chuck was active in community affairs when his work permitted, including membership in the Fayette Rotary Club.

He is survived and greatly missed by his beloved wife of 30 years, the former Cindy Schafer, a longtime microbiologist and executive at Addision Biological Labs. Also, his brother, John “Woody” McCutcheon, who serves as the Howard County assessor. Other survivors include his twin-brothers, Lane and Dane McCutcheon, in addition to a beloved aunt, Marian McCutcheon Griffin of Port Lavaca, Texas. Also surviving are cousins, nieces and nephews, plus a host of friends near and far.

His parents and a sister, Suzy McCutcheon Himmelberg, preceded him in death.

A service of remembrance will take place in June at date to be announced.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Methodist University athletic department or any CMU department one wishes to support.

Arrangements are under direction of the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette.