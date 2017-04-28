Edward (Dean) Spires

1957-2017

Edward “Dean” Spires, age 60, of New Franklin, died April 25, 2017, at his home.

Dean was born March 23, 1957, in Mexico, Mo. He married his wife, Teresa on Jan. 26, 2010, at the River of Life Assembly of God Church in Boonville.

He was employed as a customer service representative at Joe Machens Ford in Columbia. Dean had a passion for customer relations, socializing and was always willing to meet someone new. He prided himself in his ability to remember a name and face of those he met. He left lasting impressions and memories amongst the people he knew. Dean had a great interest in vehicles and tractors since his youth and enjoyed auctioneering. He always wanted to be a public servant. Time spent with family, friends and his beagle dog, Pepper was a treasure to him. He will be greatly remembered and missed.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Spires of New Franklin; three children, Amy (Mike) Acton of Harrisburg, Clayton (Jenna) Spires of Moberly and Dustin (Jennifer) Marcum of Columbia; a sister, Wendy (Rick) Arnold of Pevely, Mo.; grandchildren, Gage Grooms; Kyla, Brayden and Easton Acton; Sophia Spires, Nevaeh Kluck and Ethan and Austin Marcum. Also cherishing his memory are his brothers-in-law, Larry (Wanda) Marcum, Richard (Mary) Marcum and Sam (Patsy) Marcum; a sister-in-law, Beverly Linhart and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers-in-law including, Lester, Alvin, Mike and Rusty Marcum and Donnie Linhart.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Fayette City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow the service at approximately 12 p.m. at Hawgs and Heifers located at 450 Hwy. 240 in Fayette.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.