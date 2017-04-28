Falcons finish sixth at conference golf match

The Fayette Falcons and Harrisburg Bulldogs finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively, at the Lewis and Clark Conference championship, held on April 20.

The match was held at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly, Missouri.

Fayette finished with a team score of 401. Junior Blake Dawson led the Falcons with a score of 81. His individual score placed him second overall and earned him a spot on the All-Conference first team.

Senior Chase Huthman finished with an individual score of 90.

Freshmen Dylan Asbury and Murphy Quint each shot 115 on the day. Tate Beeler rounded out the team with 128.

Jace Udy represented Fayette JV at the conference match. He finished the day with a total score of 114.

Harrisburg finished with 409 as a team score at the Lewis and Clark Conference Championship.

Junior Zach McKernan led Harrisburg on the day, shooting a 97 at the match.

Freshman Cam McClure shot 101 to finish second on the team.

Junior Kalen Dodson was third on the team with 102, while junior Aex Weideman shot 109. Junior Austin Nichols shot 116.

Sophomore Addison Furlong shot 120, representing Harrisburg junior varsity.