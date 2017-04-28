Glasgow boys and girls track and field teams win CAC championship

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow boys and girls track and field teams both took home the Central Activities Conference title on April 26.

The boys team finished with 282 total points, finishing 129 points ahead of second place Cairo.

The girls team finished with 247 team points. The next closest team was Cairo, who had 121 points.

The boys team had a participant finish first in 13 of the 18 events held at the conference meet.

Trace Thompson finished in first place in the 100 (11.93), 200 (24.27) and the 400 (54.84).

Hayden Hackman (2:10.12) finished in first place in the 800 and the 1600 (4:55.48).

Tyler Reeves and Dawson Yung finished third and fourth place, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles.

Reeves finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Yung finished in third place in the event.

The Glasgow boys swept the relay races. Briar Boss, De’shonne Cowans, Jackson Haskamp and Rhys Fuemmeler won the 4×100 and the 4×200.

Haskamp and Cowans, with Tyler Reeves and Brandon Prentzler, won the 4×400.

Glasgow finished in four of the first five spots in the shot put. Kennedy Davis won the event, with Martin Nevels finishing second and Cole Fuemmeler third. Logan Fuemmeler placed fifth.

Davis finished in second in the discus. Nevels finished in third, Logan Fuemmeler fourth and Cole Fuemmeler fifth. Hackman won the discus event.

Rhys Fuemmeler finished in first place in the javelin. Boss won the high jump. Thompson won the long jump. Prentzler won the pole vault.

New Franklin’s Tyler Hackman finished in fourth place in the 200 and fifth place in the 100. Hackman was close behind the third place finisher in both of those events.

New Franklin head coach Adam Quest said that Hackman plays on the baseball team, and never practices with the track team.

“To see him perform so well is a testament to how good of an athlete he is,” Quest said.

Kristin Stockhorst made a first place finish in the 200 for the girls team. Stockhorst also had a second place finish in the 400.

Abby Draffen and Alexus Baker finished third and fifth in the 800, respectively.

Kelsy Hammons finished in second place in the 100-meter hurdles.

New Franklin had a first place finish in the 4×100. Nicole Blumer, Shelby Breshears, Jordan Leighton and Madison Maupin made up the New Franklin 4×100 relay team.

Glasgow – Abby Littrell, Alison Lloyd, Maia Polson and Kelsey Noll, finished in second place in the 4×100.

Stockhorst, Draffen, Alyssa Yung and Makayla Fuemmeler won the 4×400.

Quest said that Madison Matney was the lone person from New Franklin to win a gold medal at the CAC meet. She finished in first place in the shot put.

She came close to winning a second gold medal, finishing in second place in the discus.

Breshears and Maupin finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 100. Maupin finished in third place in the 200.

New Franklin and Glasgow were scheduled to compete again at the Glasgow Relays, held in Glasgow on April 28.

At press time, it was unknown if the meet would take place due to inclement weather.