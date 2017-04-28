Pihana-Rhorer plan Sept. 23 wedding

Mailie Pihana and Eric Rhorer are planning a Sept. 23, 2017 wedding at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church in Fayette.

Pihana is the daughter of Kerry and Denise Pihana of New Franklin and the granddaughter of Pete and Carolyn Pihana of New Franklin.

She received a BA in Public Relations from Missouri Valley College in 2010; MEd from Central Methodist University in 2012 and employed with Central Methodist University.

Rhorer is the son of Andy and Glenda Rhorer of Boonville. He is executive director of BC Baseball Academy in Columbia.