Rotary Business Leader of the Year

Amanda Brand, owner-operator of the Paisley BowTique flower shop at Church and Walnut in Fayette, has been recognized as Fayette Rotary’s 2017 Business Leader of the Year. Presentation of the award came Wednesday during the club’s regular noon luncheon meeting.

The annual recognition began in 1984, with the names of past recipients affixed on two permanent plaques which hang in the Commercial Trust Community Room. Any business or professional person residing within the bounds of the Fayette R-III school district is eligible to receive the award.

A native of Boonville, Brand is a 2010 graduate of Central Methodist University. Even as a teenager she had acquired an interest and aptitude for floral design work. Her passion for the flower business grew quickly after beginning part-time employment in a Boonville shop at age 16. During college years she continued working with florists — designing for weddings, funerals and other events — and, in doing so, realized ultimately that she wanted to run her own shop.

After graduation she married Tim Brand, a farmer, and began a brief elementary school teaching career in Salisbury and New Franklin. In 2012 she and Tim welcomed a baby girl, Jamie Eleese. But it wasn’t all which would change that year. Often she and Tim had noticed the old Casey’s building as a possible flower shop location and was encouraged when friends suggested she should pursue the idea. Negotiations began in late 2012, and for awhile the couple thought there was no way an agreement could be reached. But on March 15, 2013, it was reached — completion of a dream come true.

Even with an 8-month old baby in tow, Brand embarked on fulfilling her goal, with lots of work and “near complete exhaustion” as she described it. On Aug. 3, 2013, Paisley opened for business. It was indeed a challenge — balancing work in floral design and Tim’s profession of farming with other aspects of their lives. But together they made it work.

During the first 18 months of operation — with a specialty cake and cupcake business joined with the floral business — she and her cake partner worked to plan more than 45 weddings, plus other successful events.

Not long after that the Brand family welcomed another addition with the birth of an 8-pound-3 ounce little boy named Tristan.

The lady with whom Brand had partnered with ultimately decided to leave cake specialty work and resume teaching. But just this year cakes again became part of the business when Brand took over Cooper Cake Studio (utilizing employees already in place) with the name transitioning to Paisley Bakery.

The business has continued to thrive and currently includes gifts, home decor items, and more. In addition, Brand’s work was recognized this year with an award for “Most Creative Design” presented during an “Art in Bloom” event sponsored by the MU Department of Art & Archeology.

Jim Steele