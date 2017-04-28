Letter to the editor: The power of the People to determine their own destiny was realized Monday morning when the Howard County Commission voted unanimously to enact a County Health Ordinance. After five meetings of the Commission where a health ordinance was discussed among those both for and against, the Commission concluded quite rightly that the benefit of a health ordinance to the people of Howard County far outweighed any liabilities and the ordinance was approved.

County health ordinances are necessary because state requirements as enforced by the Department of Natural Resources do not provide adequate health and environmental protection to people living up to five miles from a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation or CAFO. Twenty Missouri counties have enacted county health ordinances. Howard County is the 21st.

Passing a health ordinance is an expression of “local control” which means that issues not specifically delegated to the state or federal government can be decided at the local level. Our state legislature is currently considering a bill which would remove health ordinances from the purview of county commissions and county health boards; not to improve the health of the people, but to make it easier for CAFO’s to locate where ever they please. Passage of this bill will not affect existing county health ordinances but it will make future ones impossible. So, if you should run into one of our Commissioners let him know you appreciate that he’s looking out for your best interest by passing a health ordinance before it’s too late.

Joe Hardy

Fayette