CMU announces newest Hall of Sponsors Scholarship

The newest Hall of Sponsors Scholarship at Central Methodist University was announced this past Saturday – the O.A. and Anne Robinson Scholarship. On hand for the ceremony were (from left) Anne and O.A. “Doc R.” Robinson, senior Abby Addleman, and CMU President Roger Drake. Addleman, a religion and church leadership major from Cape Girardeau, was selected as the first recipient of the annual scholarship. The scholarship was funded by Robinson friends Earl (Central Class of 1961) and Sunny Bates of Big Fork, Mont.