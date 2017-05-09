CMU presents Alumni Awards

The annual Distinguished Alumni Award banquet took place Saturday, May 6, at Central Methodist University, with six Central graduates honored. CMU President Roger Drake (left) presented awards to (from left) Franklin Wallis (Class of 1966), Dr. Nolyn Nyatanga (‘05), Lt. Col. David Smith (‘87), J.W. Arnold (‘90), and William “Bill” Gamble (‘74), along with Dr. George Schweitzer (‘45), who was unable to attend. All received Distinguished Alumni awards except Dr. Nyatanga, who was presented the Young Alumni Award.