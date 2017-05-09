Family Fun at Ricketts Lake

Ricketts Lake was a buzz with activity on Saturday, May 6. Families and residents of all ages took advantage of the mild, sunny weather to attend Family Fun Day at Ricketts Lake. Children climbed and swung on the playground equipment while others played disc golf. Snacks were available for everyone. Activities such as reading, planting flowers, building bird houses, other crafts, foot races and a guided tour of native wildflowers were sponsored by local organizations and businesses and entertained all in attendance. Others simply enjoyed the lake area itself and the warm and sunny weather. View additional photos on page 8.