Fayette School District hires principals

Brent Doolin is the new Clark Middle School principal. He currently serves as the K-12 principal in Adair County R-II at Brashear where he has been for the past six years. Prior to that, he was the K-12 principal at the Atlanta C-3 School District for four years. He was also a business education teacher for seven years at the Clark County R-I High School. Mr. Doolin has coached football and basketball and has been a club sponsor. He has two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one in Religious Studies from Central Christian College of the Bible and the other in Secondary Education and Business from Buena Vista University. His Master’s degree is in Secondary Administration and his Education Specialist degree is in Administration, both from William Woods. Brent is married to Emily and they have two daughters.

Patrick Tray is the new Fayette High School principal. He currently serves as the K-12 principal in Prairie Home where he has been for the past five years. Prior to that he was a math teacher at Douglass High School in Columbia for eight years. Mr. Tray has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and two Master of Education degrees, one in Curriculum & Instruction from MU and the other in Secondary Administration from William Woods.