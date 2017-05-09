Walker-Winter Insurance sponsored the First Annual Fayette Youth Golf Clinic Saturday at the Fayette Golf Course. John Westin of the Columbia Golf Foundation was the leader of the teachers. Three different stations were set up to learn and practice driving, chipping and putting for over 50 local youth. Caleb Walker of Walker-Winter said that,”I want to thank the Fayette Golf Course for letting us have the clinic here in Fayette. I also want to thank all the volunteers that helped with the event.”

The Columbia Golf Foundation was created to provides access to the game of golf and its values for young people of all backgrounds and skill levels in our community.

Walker plans to hold the event yearly and hopes the Youth Golf Clinic will continue to grow in the future.