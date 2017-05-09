Grazing school dates for Boone and Howard County May 17-18

The Management Intensive Grazing Schools are designed to teach producers, educators and agency staff the art and science of management intensive grazing with a hands-on approach. This two-day intensive workshop provides opportunities for in-depth discussions, field exercises, and reference material that cover both livestock and agronomic topics related to grazing. All are welcome.

This two-day school will be held at the Boone County Extension Center, located at 1012 North Highway UU, Columbia. Cost of the two-day regional grazing school is $115.00/person and $190.00/couple (one set of materials). Registration will be open to the first 25 individuals. The fee includes the cost of lunch and refreshments for both days. The course also includes materials on grazing management specific to the Midwest. If you need special accommodations, or materials in an alternative format, please contact the Howard County Extension Office at 660-248-2272.

For more information, contact Heather Conrow at the Howard County Extension Office at (660) 248-2272 or by email smithheather@missouri.edu. Registration forms can be found on the Howard County Extension website at www.extension.missouri.edu/Howard.