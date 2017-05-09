No more pencils, No more books!

The Commercial Trust Community Room was full of colleagues and well-wishers at Thursday’s retirement reception for Barbie Quinn and Melody Vandelicht. Both long-term Fayette teachers will be dusting off their chalkboards for the last time later this month.

On May 4, the Fayette School District honored Quinn and Vandelicht. Superintendent, Tamara Kimball read a poem about the heart, dedication, and love of a teacher for her students and presented Quinn and Vandelicht each with a plaque of appreciation noting their years of service. Quinn has been an educator in the Fayette School District for 19 years, and Vandelicht has been with the district for 27 years. The District also paid the first year of dues for Quinn and Vandelicht as members of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

It was noted that one of the special things Vandelicht does for her students is create a ‘time capsule’ for them at the beginning of each school year. Throughout the year, items and memories are added. The students can only open them after graduation from high school. Thursday, the tables were turned and Vandelicht received her ‘timecapsule’ to be opened upon her “graduation.”

Congratulations to Barbie Quinn and Melody Vandelicht and thank you for the many lives you have touched.