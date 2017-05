Noted in Brief 05.10.17

• WHITE-BELL AMERICAN LEGION POST 273 & AUXILIARY will meet at Schnell Hall Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m.. All veterans and /or their spouses are welcome.

• WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE meeting, Thursday, May 11 at noon in the Commercial Trust Community Room

• HOWARD COUNTY DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE will meet Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 W Morrison, in Fayette. The public is invited to attend.

• GFWC GOLDEN STUDY CLUB will meet Thursday, May 11 at St. Mary’s Episcopal fellowship hall. Salad supper at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.,RSVP to Peggy Wayland or Lynne Alexander – need firm count for meal

• BOONVILLE & FAYETTE ACTING & IMPROV TROUPES FORMING, all welcome, no experience necessary. Next meeting/performance at Boonville Head Start, Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m., Next Fayette meeting/performance May 25 at Endless Options. See “It’s Always Tuesday” Facebook page for more information.

• PEO Chapter NN will meet Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. at the Historic Howard County Jail for a tour and the program. Regular meeting will be held after the tour at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP Gail Mounter or Norma Frink if unable to attend.

• FAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in Fayette High School gymnasium

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS at Howard County Fire Protection District Station #2 in New Franklin, May 13, 8 a.m. – noon. Held second Saturday of each month

• FHS FFA GREENHOUSE PLANT SALE Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• SULPHUR SPRINGS CEMETARY BOARD MEETING Saturday, May 13 @ 10 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Church

• FACT (FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY THEATRE) AUDITIONS for summer production of Godspell Jr, Saturday, May 13 at Old Daly School (209 Morrison St) from 2 – 4 p.m. Seeking Children ages 7-18, come with prepared musical theatre song with CD, be prepared to read from script. Interested but unable to attend? Contact FACT – Fayetteact@gmail.com; message on Facebook, or call 573-239-0238

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Fayette City Hall

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, May 17 in the High School Media Center at 6:30.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. in the Media Center

• Chrome, christ and cowboys second annual free motorcycle ride through Boone County, Saturday June 3. Begins with free breakfast at 8 a.m. at Harrisburg Baptist Church, ends at Cowboy Church in Clark with a free lunch. In case of weather, will be rescheduled for June 10. For more information email harrisburgbaptist@gmail.com

• Ashby-Hodge Gallery of Art presents The art of Collecting: Two shows; The Bill and Martha Holman Collection, 17 artists, 68 works; May 7 through July 20, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed July 4) Classic Hall CMU Campus. Disabled parking available.

• the parents as teachers play center *summer hours* open 9 to 10:30 a.m. first Wednesday in June, every Wednesday in July, and the first Wednesday in August. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

