Streets and pool main topics at New Franklin

New Franklin’s City Council tackled the issue of street repairs at their meeting, Monday, May 8. Staffing the Public Pool was another urgent issue they covered.

The declining condition of several streets in New Franklin is a concern of many in the city. Take a drive off of the ‘main drag’ of East Broadway and South Missouri, and problems become apparent. Boggs Street, West Broadway, West Church Street, North Howard Street, Stagecoach Road, and South Union were all discussed in depth. Plans to review, (to make sure there are not underlying problems) clean out, and fill the sometimes cavernous potholes have been made, as well as re-sealing West Broadway.

The very east end of East Broadway (where it becomes Highway P) is a problem because of the jurisdictional confusion. Who is responsible for the repairs – city, county, or state? The Council made plans to check for any problems that might have resulted after recent roadwork. If they find none, the city plans to do the needed repairs.

It was also noted that several stop signs need to be replaced due to fading or vandalism.

The Swimming Pool is ready to go. It has been filled, properly treated and according to city staff, “looks beautiful.” Two applications have been received for concessions staff, but to date, none have been received for lifeguards. At least two lifeguards are needed, but the city would like to have more, allowing for more flexibility with schedules. Anyone interested can contact New Franklin City Hall at 660-848-2288.

The upcoming sale of the Christian Church was touched upon. The sale is scheduled in June, and demolition of the building will not begin until early July. It was noted it will temporarily be an unsightly location.

Guest of the Council, Joan Brunner, brought to their attention the problem with a nearby septic system leaking onto her property. She noted that during very dry weather it is the only part of her yard that stays green, but during the rest of the year it stays a wet, muddy problem or a sheet of ice. Council members will review the property and then discuss how to proceed.

It was noted that part of the berm at the park pond needs to be lowered. This will assist in keeping overflow off of residents’ property.

Chief of Police, Mike Wise, as part of his report to the council, noted that the police department’s Crown Victoria is “on it’s last legs.” Wise has been researching replacement vehicles and funding sources, noting the funds to be received from the casino as well as other funds he believes were not added to his budget as usual. The council will review the funds in question, but may wait until the next budget is approved before proceeding with a purchase.

The Council then voted to go into closed session.

New Franklin City Council will meet next on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.